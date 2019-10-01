Raymond E. Weiss, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital in Tomah, WI.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall, with military honors by the Necedah American Legion Post #277 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), 105 Plum St., Necedah, WI, 54646. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.