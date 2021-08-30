It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Nancy Weinner of Friendship, Wisconsin, born in Oak Park, Illinois who passed away on August 25, 2021 after her 1 year battle with lung cancer. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. In lieu of flowers, family and friends can make a contribution in her name to a charity that funds research on either lung cancer, PND, multiple sclerosis, or MGUS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Rose (Drnek) Kratochvil; her parents-in-law, Joseph and Ella (Donati) Weinner; and her brother-in-law, David Weinner.

She is survived by her husband Karl K Weinner; her children, Kristine (Weinner) Darrus and Karl J Weinner; ; her brother, Emil Kratochvil; her sisters-in-law, Eileen Santarelli and Joanne Weinner; . She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many life long friends.

Memorial Services will be 11am on Friday, September 3rd at Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Luncheon will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall at the church