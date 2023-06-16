Agnes Leonora Weingarten passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 89.

Agnes was born in Cottonville, WI on September 5, 1933, one of seven children to Irvin and Irma (Leatherberry) Henriksen. She grew up in Omro, WI and graduated from Omro High School in 1951 as Salutatorian of her class. It was during her high school years where Agnes met the love of her life, Harold Weingarten. They were married on April 14, 1956, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage together, until his passing on May 5, 2016.

Agnes attended college at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, IL and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1956. She began working as a staff nurse in the operating room at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI. She eventually settled in Adams, where she worked at the Adams County Memorial Hospital in Friendship, WI, where she spent the majority of her career and served many roles, including Staff Nurse, Head Nurse, Director of Nursing, Emergency Room/Operating Room Clinical Director, and Outpatient Clinic Coordinator.

Agnes was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she raised her children with the Catholic faith. She was a member of the MoundView Golf Course, where she enjoyed many years of golfing. Her other interests were reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge and cribbage, crocheting, knitting, quilting, and spending time with family and friends. Agnes was very giving with her time and talents, and for many years, she knitted hundreds of hats and mittens for local children in need through a local church organization.

Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, parents Irvin and Irma, sisters Evelyn Kroken and Yvonne Schmid, and brothers Orvil Henriksen and Irvin (“Junior”) Henrisken.

Agnes is survived by her five children: Kristin (Milan) Stanojevic, Harold David Jr. (Bonnie) Weingarten, Beth (Ted) Griffith, Corinne (Jim) Allen, and Jeraldine (JJ) (Rick) Koss. Through these unions, she was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Emilie (Scott) Rockwell, Matthew (Tara) Olson, Sonja (Steve) Rosencrans, Erin (Nate) Suberla, Jordan (Tami) Griffith, Justin (Jennifer) Allen, Lucas Griffith, Andrew (Alyson) Allen, Stephanie Koss (Josh Frederick), Max Koss, and Mason Koss. Through these unions, she was also blessed with eighteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Weber, brother Gordon Henriksen, and sister-in-law, Josephine Henriksen.

A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Bruener presiding, in Friendship, WI. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church on Thursday. Interment to follow at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.

Agnes, your life was one well-lived. We will love and miss you forever.

“A human being does not cease to exist at death.” – Florence Nightingale