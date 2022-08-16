Darlene Marie Weiland, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Darlene was born in Mauston on August 27, 1937. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1953 and later obtained her real estate license. She married Morton (Lee) Weiland in 1955.

Darlene loved music, spending hours in front of the piano or behind her guitar — and always singing, humming, dancing, and tapping her feet. She enjoyed making meals for family and friends, and her cooking “mistakes” often became her grandchildren’s favorite meals. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, creating costumes, clothes, and keepsakes for others to enjoy.

Darlene was a lifelong learner, including absorbing biographies and teaching herself German. She was content at her kitchen table, reading or completing Sudoku and crossword puzzles and word searches, especially with family nearby. Darlene was known for her remarkable patience, kindness, resilience, acceptance, and radiant smile.

Darlene is survived by children: Michael (Patricia), Phillip (Vera), Thomas (Michelle Boles), and Carol (Christopher) Swan; grandchildren: Joshua, Brian, and Phillip Hoffman; Matthew and Leah Stewart; Shana (Josh) Smiley, Nicole, Jordan, and Shaun Mazur; Sara Tetzloff, Michael and Ahna Marie (Katelyn) Barreau; Jacob (Ashley), Andrew (Morgan), and Alex (Kaitlyn) Weiland; Alex (Miriam) and Eric Condoluci; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard (Mary) Reynolds, Paul (Gale) Kirby and James (Jualie) Kirby; sisters-in-law: Alta Eno and Evelyn Smith, brother-in-law: Vern (Sandy) Weiland; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by husband: Lee, daughter: Sandra, mother: Mary, father: Alfred, stepfather: Eugene, brothers: Brian and Fredrick, brothers-in-law: Verl Huffman and Larry Eno, sisters-in-law: Betty Huffman, Beverly Sauey, and great-grandson: Robert.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Father John Potaczek officiating. Burial will be in the Mauston Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Church from 9 to 11 a.m.

