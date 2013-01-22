Alice Mary Weiland, born November 13, 1934, to Alfred and Ethel Webster Jelinek from Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed suddenly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

Alice along with her 2 brothers, Joe and Don grew up in the Trippville area. Her parents owned one of the few round barns in the area. Alice went to Hillsboro School District and later graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1952.

Alice and her husband, Leonard were married on September 5, 1953. They began a long career in the grocery business. Starting at his parent’s grocery store in North Freedom for seven years. Wanting their own business, Alice and Leonard rented a building in Soldiers Grove running a small grocery store for one year. Wanting to be closer to family, they moved to Hillsboro and started L&A grocery in 1956. As the business grew, they purchased the land where Piggly Wiggly started in 1965. They owned and operated Piggly Wiggly until later named County Market where they developed wonderful friendships with their devoted customers who they greatly missed when they sold the business in 2013 after 48 years.

Alice enjoyed feeding the birds and being at the greenhouse in the summer. She loved raising Shi tzu and finding them forever homes.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Gary) Winchel of Hillsboro, Kelly Zimmerman of Georgetown, Texas and Daniel Weiland of Hillsboro; her 4 beautiful grandchildren, Nicole Winchel (Scott) Brayton, Amanda Winchel (Jorge Perez), Kimberly Kocyan (Jake) Jack, and Brock (Amy) Kocyan; her 7 great grandchildren, Chase Shanahan (Alex) Henderson, Hannah Jack, Andrew Jack, Adrian Jack and Christopher Jack, Roads Winchel and Alice Kocyan and 1 great-great grandson, Lincoln Henderson. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Darrell (Marilyn) Weiland of North Freedom and sister-in-law, Florence (Fred) Catron of Fort Atkinson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; Parents; brothers, Don, Joe, and Bobby Jelinek and son-in-law, Douglas Zimmerman.

The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt sympathy, support and prayers. A very special thanks from Alice and family to Kathy Bohn, Lisa Lutz, Milestone Senior Living, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro and Darrell and Marilyn Weiland.

Funeral Services celebrating Alice’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com