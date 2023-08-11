Daniel R. Wegner, age 83, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 04, 2023, at Riverwood Eagles Nest in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, Wisconsin. The service will be officiated by Rev. Leonard Capobianco. Prior to the service, friends and family can pay their respects during visitation, which will be held at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Daniel’s final resting place will be at the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with interment to take place at a later date.

Born on September 10, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Arthur C. and Lorna (Noller) Wegner, Daniel grew up in the Lake Five area. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1957 and later attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology, graduating in 1959. Throughout his life, Daniel pursued a career as an auto mechanic and manager of gas stations before finding fulfillment as a warehouse supervisor for Baxter Travenol Labs in Round Lake, Illinois.

On September 24, 1960, Daniel married the love of his life, Penny Lyon, in Milwaukee, WI, and together they embarked on a beautiful journey filled with love and companionship.

Daniel’s passions were many, as he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time outdoors observing birds and wildlife. However, his greatest joy came from cherishing moments with his family.

A dedicated member and organizer of the Lake Five Trap and Field, Daniel made lasting contributions to his community.

In addition to his loving wife, Penny Wegner of Mauston, WI, Daniel is survived by his adoring children: daughter Dawn (Rich) Osthoff of Mauston, WI; son Dean Wegner of West Bend, WI; and daughter Denise (John) Vozar of Waukesha, WI. He will be deeply missed by his cherished grandchildren: Dale, Dana, Bailey, Mitchell, and Crystle, as well as his great-grandchildren, Ian and Brock. Daniel’s memory will also be treasured by his brothers, Robert and Eric (Diane) Wegner, both of Harford, WI, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Arthur C. and Lorna Wegner, as well as his younger brother, Alan.

The family requests that memorials in Daniel’s honor be directed to the American Cancer Society, a cause close to his heart.

In this time of mourning, Roseberry’s Funeral Home is providing support to the family. To share condolences and memories or find further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.