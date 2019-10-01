John F. Weger, age 93 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He was born on October 6, 1930 in Elroy to John Jack and Hilda (Vogler) Weger. He graduated from Elroy High School in 1958 and earned Bachelors and two Masters Degrees from UW-Platteville.

John was united in marriage to Beverly O. Henthorn on July 18, 1951 in Elroy.

He started teaching Biology/Science at Elroy in 1956. In 1969, he then became Royall’s Guidance Counselor until retiring in 1995, a career spanning 39 years. He has left his positive mark on hundreds, no, thousands, of Royall students. Royall alumni always recognize “Mr. Weger”, and are amazed that “he hasn’t changed one bit.” His extra-curricular activities include: class advisor, chaperone, ticket seller, and chef for many school banquets. His favorite is as scorekeeper for boys basketball for 67 years starting in 1956.

He is devoted to his family, church, friends, and community. Elroy and Royall have been blessed to have this amazing man! He also was a lifelong member of the Elroy United Methodist Church, a member of the St. Joseph’s Foundation since 1995, a member of the Gundersen Hospital Board for 11 years, a member of the Elroy Library board since 1993, a worker for the Elroy Food Pantry, and a chef for Valley Inn, Spring Valley, and community suppers.

Survivors include five children, Ellen Gardner, John D. (Jeri) Weger, Pamela (Gary) Board, Paulette (Randy) Board and Dawn Ladwig, all of Elroy; 16 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; sister, Elaine and brother-in-law, Andrew Rice and son-in-law Gary Gardner.

Visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 4 – 8 p.m. Visitation will also be on Thursday, November 30 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Elroy United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Jill Nowlen officiating. Burial will follow at the Elroy City Cemetery, followed by a reception in the basement of the Elroy United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jack Weger Memorial Scholarship, the Elroy Public Library, or Gundersen St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com