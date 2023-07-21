Jean A. Watson, age 74 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.

She was born on June 19, 1949 to Raymond and Louise (Bruha) Fronk in Richland Center. Jean grew to adulthood in the Hillsboro area and graduated from the Hillsboro High School in 1967.

Jean was united in marriage to Robert Watson on June 12, 1982.

Jean worked for over 35 years in the offices of the Hillsboro Medical Clinic and was a familiar, friendly face to many people. She was also an EMT, working with the Hillsboro Ambulance for over 25 years and she later did the bookkeeping for the Ambulance Service. She was a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Watson; brother, William (Carol) Fronk of Kendall; sister, Diane Fronk (Jim Moore) of Tomah; nephew, Matthew (Kelly) Fronk and family; niece, Meredith (Jeremy) Tomesh and family and nephew, Chad (Samantha) Schiefelbein and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Louise Fronk and mother-in-law, Mary O’Connor.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Visitation will be in the Picha Funeral Home on Friday, July 28 from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com