Beverly J. Ward passed away peacefully at the Serenity House Hospice Care in Tomah WI on July 16, 2021.

Bev was born on November 30, 1941 to Orville and Lorraine (Hintz) Clemans in Merton Township, Waukesha County. She graduated from Arrowhead High School, met the love of her life, Ted Ward, and they were married in 1960.

Fifteen years and two daughters later, the family moved to Grand Marsh, WI in 1975. For many years, Bev and Ted bowled with several bowling teams in the area, and for the better part of 40 years, Bev and many of her friends traveled the State and the United States enjoying the sport in tournaments. Many lifelong friendships were made while sporting bowling shoes and watching the pins fall. She also enjoyed making a few trips to the casino (to try her “luck” just a little), especially enjoying the “Sisters” weekends.

Bev worked at Metalfab in Friendship for many years, and then in 1986, she chose to serve her community by running for and being elected as Adams County Clerk, a position she held until her retirement. She continued to serve the County for many years by holding a position on the Adams County Board of Supervisors. Following retirement, she continued to fulfill her passion for serving by volunteering her time working for Able Trek Tours, a touring company which in part services special needs folks with amazing events and tours. Bev fulfilled her dreams and love of travel for many years and traveled the world with Able Trek. She would tell you her favorite trip amongst all of them was a tour of Africa. She had the patience of a saint on all of those trips as she helped many others’ dreams come true. She also served her Lord in many ways as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams.

Bev readily gave of herself to so many others during her time with us and seemingly with boundless energy. It is certainly her infectious smile and laughter that will last a lifetime in the hearts of those she touched.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her parents, Orville and Lorraine Clemans.

Bev is survived by her two daughters,

Lori Ward of Baraboo WI

Patti (Mike) Warren of Friendship WI

Grandson – Jacob (Britny) Dahl of Madison WI

Granddaughter – Kaitlynn Warren of Madison WI

Grandson – Caleb Molner of Baraboo WI

Great Grandson – Arlo Dahl of Baraboo WI

Great Grandson – Miles Dahl of Baraboo WI

Great Grandson – Romeo Giles of Friendship WI

She is further survived by:

Sister – Shirley Mazurek of Oconomowoc WI

Sister – Sharon (Alan) Bartelt of Mukwonago WI/Florida

Brother – Dan (Connie) Clemans of Florida

And many nieces, nephews and dear friends

Sincere gratitude is extended to many for the support, care and friendship extended over the last number of years; to doctors and nurses at Mile Bluff Medical Center, University and Meriter Hospitals in Madison, where she received treatment; the Serenity House Hospice Care; her few close friends who walked her life’s journey with her every step.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. Roger Erdman will officiate. Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 24th, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.