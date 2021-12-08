Walter C. Myers III, age 80, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Gundersen Hospital in, LaCrosse Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Walter was born October 5, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Myrna (Elwood) Myers.

Walter graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Illinois. He enlisted in the United States Army in February of 1963 and was honorably discharged in September of 1966.

Walter married Kathleen W. Williams on August 3, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois.

He worked for over 40 years as a Biomedical Tech at the VA Medical Center in North Chicago.

Walter enjoyed leatherworking, knife making, being outdoors, hunting, and camping.

He was a member of the Lions Club and the VFW.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Myrna, wife Kathleen, and son Walter IV.

Survivors include his son Mark (Jamie) Myers, granddaughters Coralynn & Evelynn, and sisters Gretchen (Dennis) Sullivan & Mary Kay Hudson. He is further survived by one niece, nephews & friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.