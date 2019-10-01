Robert Aloysius Walsh, 93 passed away on December 7, 2022 at the Columbia County Healthcare Center in Wyocena, Wisconsin of heart failure.

He was born on August 28, 1929 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Richard and Kathryn (Martin) Walsh. Bob was raised and spent most of his life on a farm in the town of Seven Mile Creek in Juneau County. In 1961, he married Bernadine Horkan and they spent 56 years together until her death in 2017. Bernadine spent the last several years of her life at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston where it is estimated that Bob made over 2,500 trips to visit her. Bob spent most of his adult life as a dairy farmer tending to the land that his Irish Ancestors homesteaded in the Mid-1800’s. While he enjoyed farming and being outdoors, at 55 he earned a CDL and became a semi driver for Becker Forest Products where he continued to drive until the age of 75. Not one to sit ideally in retirement, he continued to work seasonally for 10 more years at Jellystone Park in Wisconsin Dells.

Bob served several years as a member of the Mauston Farmer’s Co-op Board and ASCS Committee. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station as well as the South Central Shamrock Club, where he was named Irishman of the Year in 1995.

He LOVED all sports and especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play as they grew-up. Whether it was youth, high school, college or pro, Bob liked it all. Bob was also an avid tractor pulling fan and spent some time traveling with his favorite team.

Bob was an avid reader, who made daily trips to the public library and devoured articles in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal as well as books on history, biographies and politics. No one was a stranger to Bob for long. He had the ability to converse and make friends wherever he went, always had a story to tell and a remarkable memory for people, places and events.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Deb (Luke) Hensler of Portage, son, Mark of Lyndon Station and two grandsons; Dayne Hensler of Waverly, IA and Hayes Hensler of Sun Prairie, WI. Bob is further survived by his special cousin (and travel buddy) Pat Walsh, Wisconsin Dells, sister-law, Helen Knuth; brothers-in-law, Larry (Janice) Horkan and Ed (Judy) Horkan and sister-in-law, Lois Horkan, all of Reedsburg. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, siblings, Sister Mary Walsh, Martin Walsh and Margaret Scully; father and mother in-law, John B and Bernice Horkan and brothers in-law, Gene Knuth, Jerome Horkan, John Horkan and Daniel Scully.

Special thanks must be given to the kind and compassionate staff at the Columbia County Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice. Also, many thanks to Bill Scully, Jeanne D’Amour, Julie Kapel and others for their numerous visits, friendship, conversation and “treats” in his final years.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 AM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. A funeral mass will take place at 11 AM. A private burial will be held at a later time.

Memorials can be made to the family.