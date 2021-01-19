Marlyss Henrietta Walli, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private.

Marlyss was born November 04, 1937 in Colby, Wisconsin to Henry and Hope (Galstad) Friday. Marlyss grew up in Colby, WI. She married George Walli on September 27, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a homemaker and worked for the Adams-Friendship Times Reporter. Marlyss also loved taking photos of her family & nature and working in her garden. She was a member of Birds & Bloom.

Survivors include her

Husband: George Walli of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Danette (Jeff) Banach of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Daughter: Cyndi Fairchild of Mauston, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jan R. Kadow of Wind Lake, Wisconsin

7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren

Four brothers: Rod (Jan) Friday of Kaukauna; Ken Friday of New London; Don (Sherill) Friday of Sherwood, Ark.; and John (Beth) Friday of Junction City.

Sister: Geri Glaeser_Butternut.

Marlyss is preceded in death by her son, Mark Walli of Mauston, Wisconsin; brother, Joseph Friday of Mosinee, Wisconsin; and sister, Diane Friday of Colby, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.