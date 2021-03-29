George G. Walli, age 85, of Adams, Wisconsin died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services were held.

George was born March 6, 1936 in Powers, Michigan to Ernest and Anna Walli. He married Marlyss Friday on September 27, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. George enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars and lending a helping hand to family and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Anna; brothers, Fred and John; his wife, Marlyss; his son, Mark, and grandson Michael.

Survivors include his daughter, Danette (Jeff) Banach of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; daughter, Cyndi Fairchild of Mauston, Wisconsin; daughter, Jan R. Kadow of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; brother, Bernard; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.