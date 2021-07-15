Arnold J. Wallace, age 82 years, of rural Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

He was born on August 18, 1938 to Leo and Alvaretta (Borland) Wallace in Richland Center, grew up on the family farm on Pine Avenue, near Yuba and graduated from the West Lima High School in 1956. Arnold was united in marriage to Janet Rott on June 11, 1960 in Hillsboro.

Arnold went to work at the Yuba Feed Mill, then became a fuel truck driver at the Hillsboro Farmers Coop and later at the Union Center Coop. He went to Rockford to work at Woodward Governor for 5 years, but continued to live in Union Center. Then he turned around and went to Kickapoo Oil in Hillsboro as a trucker until 1974. At this point he made a change and started farming in the Yuba area.

Farming wasn’t enough, so he went back to trucking for Skinner Transfer. He turned around, broke his ankle, then started working for Kwik Trip. Arnold started driving truck of some sort at the age of 20 and after 50 years of driving semi, he retired.

Again, he turned around and started trucking and hauling a trailer for the Amish, Mitchell Farms and many community members. Arnold, also known to many as Arnie or Ziffle, was a caring and giving person, talking was one of his best qualities. Arnold was a husband, father, co-worker, friend and father figure to many.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Linda (Roger) Loether, Teena Wallace, Mark Wallace (Tim Rosin) and Denise (Dave) Huntley; grandchildren, Kaddie (Trent) Snyder, Brooke (Nate) Mueller, Luke (Kassondra) Gillingham, Damon (Erika) Gillingham, Brandon Gillingham, Brogan Gillingham, Allison (John) Ambrose, Dustin Wallace, Tyler Wallace, Morgan Huntley, Cameron Huntley, Mitch Huntley and Kirk Huntley; sixteen Great Grandchildren and brothers, Verlin (Linda) Wallace, Myron (Cheryl) Wallace, Doyle (Susan) Wallace and Sherry (Carol) Wallace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Alvaretta Wallace; in-laws, Eman and Lucy Rott; granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Munson and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Pastor Janis Starr officiating. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Czech’s National Cemetery near Yuba at a later date. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com