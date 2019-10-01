Patricia A. Walker, age 83 of Camp Douglas, WI. passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Pat was the daughter of George and Cecilia (Jirschele) Barnharst and was born on December 22, 1937 in Monroe County, WI. Pat graduated from New Lisbon High School. She was later united in marriage to James F. Walker on March 2, 1957 at St. Michaels Catholic Church. James and Pat began their family in the Camp Douglas area and have resided there since.

Pat enjoyed working several bookkeeping positions and took care of many during her home healthcare career. Her most prized position was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Pat loved watching game shows, card games, baking and gardening. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and St. James Altar Society.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori Walker of Camp Douglas, Latisha (Charly) Walker of Tomah, a sister Beatta Kamrath of Tomah, grandchildren, Lindsey, Ashley, Courtney (Wyatt), Dain, Rhett, a great granddaughter Lyla Patricia and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James in 2012, her son Larry in 2005, and 5 sisters, Mae, Margie, Betty, Carol and Sally.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) Camp Douglas, WI with Fr. Robert Letona presiding. A visitation will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Burial will be in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Monday from 10:00am until the time of service, and at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com