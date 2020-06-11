Wagner, Robert Stanley age 84 of Grand Marsh
Robert Stanley Wagner, age 84, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed Monday, June 8, 2020.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Saint Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Janet Ruark will officiate.
Robert was born August 14, 1935 in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin to Stanley and Edna (Morgan) Wagner. Robert married Margaret Elizabeth Poppie on October 31, 1981 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Robert graduated from high school he worked a few different jobs before hiring out for the railroad. Robert worked for 34 years on the railroad, first working for the Milwaukee Road, then the Soo Line, and later retired with the Canadian Pacific Railroad as an Engineer. He lived in the Portage area all the while he worked for the railroad. Eventually moved back to Grand Marsh and has lived there for the last 14 years. Robert was a hard worker and a good provider for his family. He was a great Dad to his kids and a wonderful husband.
Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. After he retired he especially enjoyed traveling with Maggie all over the United States and Canada in his camper. They had some great times and wonderful trips with special friends Carl and Joann Osborn.
Robert was a member and Local Chairman for many years with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was also a member of the Adams County Old Farmers Antique Club and a former member of the Grand Marsh Lions Club.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Stanley and Edna Wagner; daughter, Nancy; Father-in-law, Jim Poppie and Mother-in-law, Marlene Poppie, Brother-in-law, Vearn Golz; grandson, Jeffrey Robert Wagner; granddaughter, Nicole Marie Hileman.
Survivors include his
Wife: Margaret E. Wagner of Grand Marsh
Children: Sherrie (Steve) Hamel of Baraboo
Jeff (Judy) Wagner of Portage
Stacy (Kevin) Schehr of Montello
Brother, Harvey (Bev) Wagner,
Sisters: Mary Golz, Alice (Chuck) Parr, and Jean (Jim) Hilliard
He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed in Robert’s memory to the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
