Lance Wagner, age 66 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

A Celebration of Lance’s life will take place on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 12:00 – 4:00 PM at the American Legion in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Lance was born on April 20, 1958 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The son of Clarence “Bud” and Maryanne “Tiny” (Gradinjan) Wagner. He married his beloved Lynn Pieper on August 9, 1986, and just recently celebrated their 38th year of marriage. Lance was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and mentor. He was known for his compassion, loyalty, persistence, stubborn nature, and honesty (even though he enjoyed spinning tall tales). He never shied away from a challenge, whether in work or play. His energetic and laughter-filled presence was contagious, leaving everyone with a smile. In his younger days, he was an all-around athlete who enjoyed busting moves on the dance floor, spinning records as a DJ, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Further highlighting his creative side, he participated in choir and numerous plays in his school days. He had a strong passion for the food and beverage industry which left a lasting impact during his 50+ year career and was a recipient of many awards, recognition and accolades. Lance took pride in being involved within his community, providing meals on wheels for seniors and hosting many local fundraising events. His idea of a perfect day involved being with family, cheering on his favorite sports team (GO PACK GO) with his sons and a cold drink, or winning at slots with the love of his life Lynn. He cherished life’s simple pleasures: watching his grandchildren play, bonfires, birdwatching, morning coffee chats, fantasy sports as the 2023 Fantasy Football Reigning Champion, watching movies, tv shows and lately anime. Lance has left us with many unforgettable memories to cherish and will be greatly missed and forever loved, LUM.

Lance leaves behind his wife Lynn, and sons; Jacob (Olivia), Eli (Ally), A.J. (fiancé Kayla), and Quinn; brothers; Kurt (Sharon), David (Colleen) Gary, Kent, Glenn (Tina) and Don (Stacey); sisters Karen (Wayne), Kim (Jeff); and his 5 grandchildren: Reeve, Ryn, Wayklee, Paisley, and Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark, sister-in-law Barb Wagner, and nephew Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lance’s name can be sent to the family at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lances-family-and-memorial

The Wagner Family would like to thank the Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisting with arrangements.