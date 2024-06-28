Bruce E. Volden, age 73, passed away June 28, 2024.

Memorial services for Bruce will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at Vang Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.