Todd Michael Voigt, age 50, of Wolf Point MT, formerly of Mauston died on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Wolf Point MT. Todd is the son of Bruce and Louise (Anglim) Voigt and was born on October 2, 1969 in Mauston, WI. Todd graduated from the 8th grade at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Mauston WI and graduated from Mauston High School in 1988.

Todd was united in marriage to Erica Dawn Welch on June 24, 2000 at Shennington WI. While in Mauston he was employed by Hamm’s Excavating and was a member of Local 139 Operators Union. Todd left Mauston to pursue his passion for ranching, (something he had always wanted to do) and moved to Wolf Point MT. There he farmed and raised his family. Todd enjoyed fixing cars and equipment and tending to the animals. Todd had a deep love for his children and family. Todd died doing what he loved, farming.

He is survived by his wife Erica, daughters; Emma Voigt and Beth Voigt both of Wolf Point MT, a son Bryant (Lindsey) Welch and their new son Dean of Two Rivers WI, his parents Bruce and Louise Voigt of Mauston WI, his siblings; Bruce Voigt Jr. of Iowa, Don (Laurie) Voigt of Mauston WI, Paul Voigt of Kenosha WI, Penny Wehman of New Lisbon WI, Connie (Mike) Bracco of Florida, and Mike (Amy) Voigt of Wisconsin Dells WI, and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents Bessie and William “Bump” Voigt, and his brother-in-law James Wehman.

A private family inurnment will take place in the Rose Cemetery in the Town of Lemonweir in Juneau County. A Celebration of Life will take place at the New Lisbon Community Center on Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 from 1:00p.m. until 4:00p.m. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services, online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com