Genevieve “Dolly” Theresa Vinopal, 92, passed away November 4, 2021.

She was born May 4, 1929 in Mauston, WI to William and Mary Ann Rudolph, grew up with her 8 siblings, and attended the one room schoolhouse in Mauston.

Dolly was united in marriage to Louis Vinopal on September 9, 1953. Together they raised four children on their family farm, loved going dancing, enjoyed playing Uno, and were dedicated members of St. Patrick’s Church.

Dolly was a breast cancer survivor that loved spending time with her family, gardening, baking, cooking, and sewing. She also enjoyed tending to the hummingbirds, caring for pets, completing word searches, and crocheting. With her giving heart, Dolly created many sewed, crocheted, and baked items that were donated to a variety of local events and organizations.

Dolly is preceded in death by both parents, William and Mary Ann Rudolph, husband Louis Vinopal, 8 siblings, and grandson, Joseph Vinopal, Jr.

She is survived by her four children, Thomas (Donna) Vinopal, Charles (Adela) Vinopal, Joseph (Penny) Vinopal, and Daniel (Denise) Vinopal, along with 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Daniel and Denise Vinopal for being Dolly’s caregivers over the years.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 10 beginning at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church (401 Mansion Street) in Mauston until the funeral mass begins at noon Mass will be followed by a graveside ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery where Dolly will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Louis.