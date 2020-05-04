Arthur (Art) George Vinopal, age 69 of Mauston passed away solemnly into the arms of his creator, on April 29, 2020, at the T rauma L ife support C enter (TLC) unit UW Hospital Madison.

Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, Family Member, visitations will be held on May 6th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston WI. Burial immediately following at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Walters Road Mauston. Father John Potaczek officiating.

Art, born on August 9, 1950 was the seventh of eleven children born to John and Mary (Quinn) Vinopal. From the very beginning Art’s large, robust, hard-working, and loving (Irish/Czech) Catholic family did much to shape the young lads character.

Much like all his siblings, Art was baptized, received first communion, was confirmed and attended grade school and completed three years of high school at St. Patrick’s Grade School and Madonna High respectively. When the Madonna High School was closed, Art attended public school and graduated from Mauston High School with the class of 1968. In February of 1970 he joined the military and served a six year term in the Wisconsin National Guard and subsequently was honorably discharged in April 1976. The following year on May 21st 1977 Art made his solemn, life-long vow and married Lynda Lee Ott/Warner of Wonewoc, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI.

On that very eventful day in 1977, he made a lasting, loving commitment to his own little family, much like his loving life-long commitment to family that he had demonstrated thus far and through-out all his life. Being the caring, sharing, hard working, loving, self-motivated and staunchly determined individual that he was, these characteristics are the ones that played key role in his life choices. Art was not big on volunteering but was always there to lend a helping hand. Whether it was for the church, friends or family, he was first to lend that helping hand, first to share his abilities to design, create, construct or sometimes if the need be, to demolish all types of things. He enjoyed traveling with his family, celebrating family events and milestones, the great outdoors, farming and conversing with farmers and last but not least Driving Truck!

Art started in the outside world of work at the young age of almost twelve on the Bill Petrowitz farm. His next (higher pay) place of employment was with the John Walsh dairy and grain farm. Art worked for the Walsh family up until the time of his marriage to Lynda in 1977. At that time he took a job with Power’s Trucking, driving the big rigs. The first years he drove across country (most 48 states) and later on he drove the backroads and highways of Wisconsin. He delivered feed and grain to small rural co-ops, huge grain farms and big commercial grain companies in Wisconsin and surrounding mid-western states. As time traveled, ( like Art) the Power’s family found themselves looking to retire and sell their business. Thus, Art went to work and found a buyer for Power’s Trucking which turned out to be Walsh Cargo, who also became his new employer! His working life had now come full circle and had traveled through two generations. He spent another seven years working for Walsh Cargo and loved what he was doing, lived life to its fullest, and as always true to his mantra’s of “A Job Worth Doing is One Worth Doing Right, and the right way, was Art’s way” , “Always Take Care of Your Own and Be There For Family and Friends”. Art was that very dependable “ Traveling Man ” always on the go, always clearing the road ahead, and always on TIME. He followed the road that his Lord and Savior had laid out for him. He did it with zest, care, and determination and always on Time . He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many, as we all continue to travel on our own roads through this life.

Art is survived by his wife, Lynda, son, Jake, grandson, Ross, brothers, Donald and wife Ann Marie, Jack and wife Patrice, Frank and wife Cindy, Jim and wife Ann, Steve and wife Beverly, Bill and wife Gail all of Mauston and Dale and wife Tracey of Bradenton, Florida, sisters Helen Siegler, Mary-Jo Matthews of Mauston and sisters Judy Hanley of Cashton, sister-in-law, Cindy and husband Dan Breene of Adams, Denise and husband Scott Thayer, Debra and husband Paul Danklefsen both of Wonewoc, father-in-law Robert Ott of Wonewoc, mother-in-law Caroline Baca of Union Center, brother-in-law Leroy Siefkes also of Union Center, sister-in-law Carrie Yirka of California, 55 nieces and nephews, many cousins, grand-nieces and nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, two nieces and two brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (in Art’s name) will be given to St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston. At this time family is hopeful, that we will be able to hold a memorial mass and celebration of life for Art after covid19 restrictions depart.

