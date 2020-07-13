Allen Lee Vanderhoof, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away in his home in Necedah, WI on the evening of March 25, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Allen was 66 years old.

Allen was born November 9, 1953, to Algimon and Iona (Schroeder) Vanderhoof of Mauston, WI. After the death of his parents in 1963, Allen was raised by Richard and Mathilda Haire of Mauston. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1972.

Allen served in the U.S. Armed Forces for 9 years, with his last service in the U.S. Army as an E5 Motor Transport Operator, including approximately a year and a half of service in Germany. Following honorable discharge from the Armed Forces in 1981 with a good conduct medal and army service ribbon, Allen drove over-the-road semi for several years. Allen has also worked as an auto mechanic, a bus driver for Head Start, a yard driver for Wal-Mart Distribution Center, and at the time of his death was subcontracted as a medical courier for the Veterans Administration.

Along with his love of driving, Allen loved fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family. Allen’s children and grandchildren recall summer days spent on his pontoon and tubing on the lakes and rivers around Necedah. On many Sundays, Allen could be found yelling at the TV during Packer games with family and friends. Allen’s friends and family hold dear their memories of many summer days spent enjoying cookouts in the driveway and front yard of his Necedah home. Allen was also well-known within his family as the maker of the very best malts and milkshakes.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Algimon and Iona Vanderhoof; brothers Neil Vanderhoof, Floyd Vanderhoof, Robert Vanderhoof, Bruce Vanderhoof, and Harry Vanderhoof; and by his grandson, Nolan Faulkner.

Allen is survived by his wife, Diane Vanderhoof; brother Jim Vanderhoof; his children Dawn (Philip Zweep) Vanderhoof, Heather (Jason) Luke, Chad Faulkner, Amanda (Josh) Garski, Eric (Teara) Faulkner, Danielle (Craig) Keenan, and Nicole Vanderhoof; grandchildren Helen, Kaylee, Caitlyn, Tapanga, Lindy, Nevada, Damon, Hope, Dewy, Clayton, Adelynn, and Trey; his daughter-in-law Connie (Joe) Schneider; and his step-grandchildren Gabe and Ayden. Allen and Diane would also like to recognize his nieces Sonya (Dean) Pennel and Tina (Howard) Schumaker for their essential support during his year-long battle with cancer. Allen is also survived by many wonderful and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family members.

A celebration of Allen’s life will be Saturday July 18th from 11-3pm at the Necedah Veterans Hall. Carry in of food or drink will be prohibited due to Covid-19.