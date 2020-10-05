George L. Vanderbloemen “Van”, 64 of Tomah died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on SATURDAY OCTOBER 10, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 303 West Monroe Street, Tomah. Father Samuel C. McCarty will officiate. A Parish Rosary will be held at 9:30 AM at the church followed by a visitation until the time of the services.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020 FROM 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

A Graveside Committal Service will be held SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2020, 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.