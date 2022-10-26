Eugene Joseph Van Mater, age 94, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 17 2022. In place of a service, a celebration of life will be held in the future. He will be cremated and buried at the Quincy Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Eugene, or as most knew him as Bud or Buddy was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois to William and Anna (Foryst) Van Mater. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to Wisconsin where he spent most of his time. He lived in Adams with his brother Bill and his wife Maxine, helping them take care the farm house and 181 acres. Eugene was a WWII veteran, serving with the Marine Corps. He worked in some interesting jobs and always helped the community. At the Badger Army Ammunition Plant he worked on building cement silos to hold the gun powder. Along with his brother Eddy they helped to build the original Highway 82 Point Bluff Bridge. He also had a mobile tire re-grooving service, and was the Quincy Township Constable. He also did carpentry and was known to fix anything. For many many years Bud worked the North-end of Quincy plowing snow, worked as a volunteer fireman, and also did water recovery. Some of Bud’s hobbies were gold mining, ballroom dancing, gardening, canning, fishing, and hunting. Bud’s favorite dog was a doberman named Sam, who he had such fond memories of. A vibrant, interesting, and adored man is now being shared with the angels and leaving us with wonderful memories and great stories, some that he shared and some that were made together. Eugene was preceded in death by his siblings: Edward Van Mater, Clarence Van Mater, Dolores (Van Mater) Scott, and William Van Mater. Nephew: William “Billy” Van Mater, Niece: Susan (Van Mater) Pharis. Survivors include Niece: Colleen (Van Mater) Griffie, and Nephew: Alan Van Mater. Grand Nephews: David Pharis and Tony Griffie; Nieces: Melissa Pharis, Lisa (Pharis) Halfman, and Tammy (Griffie) Stephan.