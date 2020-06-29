Debbie A. Tunks, age 58, of Sturtevant, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2020, at her cabin in Adams County, WI that she loved dearly.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Niebull Cemetery in Big Flats, WI. Rev. John Krebs will officiate.

Debbie was born on February 19, 1962, in Racine, Wisconsin to Robert and Phyllis (Neumiller) Podella.

She graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha.

Debbie married Joseph Tunks on November 11, 1981, in Adams County. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors, and especially spending time with family & grandchildren.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Phyllis.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Diane (Jermaine) Richmond; son, Joseph Tunks Jr. daughter, Phyllis Tunks; grandchildren, Deon, Christina, Kiannah, Tiara, Julianna, Je T’aime, and Alexander; 3 sisters Sandy (David) Fischer, Barb (Orville) Slagle, and Susan (Phillip) Weaver. Debbie is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.