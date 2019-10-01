Dick Lee Trulson, age 77, of Adams, Wisconsin entered into Heaven Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the Stevens Point Health Services.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2024 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 511 W. Lake Street, Friendship, WI until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Jasper Sellnow will officiate.

Dick was born to Fred and Mable (Wells) Trulson on September 4, 1946 in Galesburg, Illinois. He had a very close relationship with his parents – he respected his father greatly and loved his mother dearly. Some would say he was a “Momma’s boy” as he would call her every morning.

He had one brother, David Trulson. They shared many memories of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, touring out west on their motorcycles annually, and many rock concerts. He loved his little brother.

He graduated college from UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin in 1970. He studied to become an Industrial Arts teacher. He had found the passion for wood working in middle school and dreamed of being a teacher. A true testament of if you love your job it doesn’t feel like work.

He found another passion at UW-Stout … Kathleen Horman. They met and he would give her car rides home on weekends since they lived in the same area. They fell in love and were married in Barre Mills, Wisconsin on August 17, 1968. While living in Menomonie they had their first daughter, Charise Ann in September 1969.

He had his first teaching position at Wausau Newman in Wausau, Wisconsin. In 1971 he found his way to teach at Adams-Friendship High School. He retired in 2003, after teaching for 32 years. He wore the A-F Green Devil colors green and white proudly.

His second daughter Krysta Rose was born in May 1972 after moving to Adams-Friendship.

He impacted many students’ lives by teaching a valuable skill for the building trade. He was awarded the “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” award in 1998 and 2003.

He made many lifelong friendships with fellow staff and teachers and has joined those that have gone before him in the teacher’s lounge in Heaven.

Of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his family. His beautiful wife, his two daughters, son-in-laws, four amazing grandchildren, and was blessed to have three great-grandchildren that he enjoyed so much!

He raised his family with the same values as he was raised. Passing on his love of his country, love of river camping, catfishing, motorcycling, and snowmobiling.

He was a very social person. He belonged to archery leagues, pool leagues, served as President of 2 snowmobile clubs, most recently with Easton Sno-Seekers. He enjoyed riding and knew the value of doing trail work so others could enjoy the trails too.

He was a member of the Valkyrie Association. He also was a proud member of the Friends of Veterans, he had a profound love of country. His most passionate project was to have every small cemetery install a light shining on the U.S. flag at night.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mable Trulson.

Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy Trulson; brother, David Trulson; daughters: Charise (Kevin) Stuckey and Krysta (Steve) White; son-in-law, Eddie Osmolski; grandchildren: Ryan Osmolski, Kallie (Keith) Skelnik, Chad (Aryanna) White, Alex (Sid) Skelnik; and grandchildren: Kaden, Kassie, and Siddy.

Thank you to those that have checked on us, asked about him, sent cards, visited him while on this hard journey. It meant the world to us. Thank you for caring and your thoughtfulness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tech Ed Scholarship.