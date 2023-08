Susan Anna Troemner, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, August 08, 2023 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.

Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.