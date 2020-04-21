Jean Elizabeth Trenshaw, age 34, of Mauston died April 12, 2020 due to a car accident. Jean was born September 18, 1985 at Hillsboro, WI to Craig and Loretta Trenshaw. Jean grew up in the New Lisbon area attending New Lisbon School.



Jean is survived by her mother and father as well as her 4 children: Xander age 15, Liberty age 14, Isabella age 12 and Chloe age 11 of Brandon, MS; sisters: Lynne Schroeder of Norwalk and Jennifer Trenshaw of Mauston; brothers: Sean (August) Hockmuth of Lusby, MD; Steven Hockmuth of Indianapolis, IN; and Anthony (Amanda) Tiedtke of Mauston; 3 nieces, 5 nephews, and 1 great-nephew as well as many other family members.



Jean will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be scheduled when we are able to get together after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

