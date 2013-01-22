John Robert Treganza passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. John was born on March 29, 1925 in Irene, South Dakota to Raymond & Edith (Matson) Treganza. The family moved to Mauston in the Spring of 1929. John graduated from Mauston High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp that same year. He served as a Bombardier for the 374th Flight Squadron of the 308th Bomb Group during WWII. He received his wings in 1944 which were pinned by his sister Vivian. He served in India on a plane flying fuel over the Himalayans from India to China. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Wisconsin. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin for 2 years from 1946 thru 1947. He married Betty Lee Havey on 08/31/1946 and they had three children Chris, Jeff & Lisa. That marriage dissolved. He married Barb Frank on January 30, 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy (Cork) Korrison, Virginia (Rex) Smith and Vivian (Roy) Stutzman. He is survived by his wife Barb, children Chris (Don) Carter, Jeff Treganza and Lisa Ruskosky and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John Helped his father manage the FM Reed Lumber Co in Mauston from 1948 to 1953 when he and his father purchased the Mauston Lumber Co which they owned from 1953 to 1973. John received his Real Estate License in 1965 and put that to use after the sale of the lumber yard. He sold and general contracted homes for Wick Building Systems from 1969 to 1989. During this time he received his Real Estate Appraiser Certification and did Real Estate Appraisals until his retirement in 2009. John enjoyed hobby farming, golf and traveling throughout his adult life and had a large interest in Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Barb and the family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon for John’s wonderful care over the last 9 years. There will be a Service for John at the American Legion Hall, 1005 E State Street, Mauston, WI at Noon on February 29th that will include a small luncheon. The family requests no gifts or flowers. The family would ask that anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Mauston American Legion in John’s name.