Robert C. Torstenson, age 84, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Tomah VA

Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Robert was born May 29, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 serving during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1957. While in the Air Force Robert met and married the Love of his Life Betty L. Lacefield on June 26, 1955, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The couple celebrated 62 years together prior to Betty passing away. They lived in Sturgeon Bay, Round Lake, and Salem before moving to Adams in 1982. Robert worked at a machine shop, International Harvester, and owned and operated the Beaver’s Trailer Park in Adams. He enjoyed playing cribbage, watching game shows & Westerns, playing bingo, fishing, and visiting with friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Betty, children Bobbie Torstenson & Mary Freiner, grandson Julian Torstenson and his great-grandson Dustin Kisiel.

Survivors include his daughter Diane (Augustine) Sanchez of Adams; Son Lynn (Paula) Torstenson of Salem Lakes, WI; daughter Dorothy (Brian) Cullen of Lindenhurst, IL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the VFW at Heroes.VFW.org. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.