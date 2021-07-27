Gary Lee Thompson, age 74 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 peacefully at Tomah Health Hospice.

He was born July 23, 1947 in Hillsboro, WI to John and Verna (Gernetzke) Thompson. Gary graduated from University of Wisconsin with a Business Administration Degree.

Gary’s many traveling adventures included touring Europe and the Middle East for 3 years, Drove to Alaska and worked there for 10 months, Sailed a racing boat from Hawaii to California for 3 weeks, Sailed many lakes but especially Castle Rock Lake with is trusty sailboat, Flew a hot air balloon and many more adventures we probably didn’t even know about.

Gary worked numerous jobs thru out his life. He also started and ran a white washing business and hoof trimming business. Gary retired from Sheehy Mail Carriers driving mail truck for years.

Gary had a love of animals and usually had one or more dogs as companions on the farm but could also find ducks, geese, sheep, goats and other animals to share the farm with.

Survivors include his parents, John and Verna Thompson of Elroy, Wl; brother, Larry (Mary) Thompson of Tomah, Wl; niece, Christina Thompson; nephew, Casey (Alissa) Thompson and their 4 children along with many cousins and friends.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday July 31, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy at 10:30 am with interment in the Elroy City Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the Elroy American Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tomah Health Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church of Elroy.

Picha Funeral Home of Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com