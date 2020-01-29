Clara Mae Thompson was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on August 3rd, 1933 to Dewey and Eva Minor. She was united in marriage to Carl W Thompson on September 8, 1951. After a prolonged illness she passed away on January 28, 2020.

Clara worked at Hess Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She loved all of the life-long friendships she had made while working there. She was known for her quick wit, good sense of humor, and being able to say it like it is. She will be missed and remembered by many.

Clara is survived by her children Carl (Kat) Thompson, Ron (Patti) Thompson, Vicki (Doug) Graf, Kathy (Stuart) Hoel, sister Beverly,15 grandchildren,30 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Clara was preceded in death by mother Eva (Voltz) Minor, father Sampson Dewey Minor, husband

Carl W. Thompson, brothers Sam and Billy (infant), son Gary Thompson, grandson Ronnie Thompson,

and Fur Babies JoJo & Katie.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jeff Fairchild will officiate.

Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.

