Kay Arlette Theisen, age 81, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Kay was born in Springville Township, Wisconsin, on November 17, 1940. She was the oldest daughter of seven children born to Francis and Arlene (Elderkin) Babcock.

She lived a happy life full of love and laughter. Kay graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1958. On September 27, 1958, she married the love of her life, Herbert Theisen in Adams. They were married 61 years. The couple made many lasting memories raising six children and enjoying their 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was the best mother and grandmother.

Together, Kay and Herb owned and operated Theisen Lumber and the Corner Pump. When she wasn’t at the Corner Pump or spending time with family, she liked to travel. Kay was also a talented artist who loved to paint. She found great joy in perfecting her craft of painting and sharing her gift with others. Kay also held a special place in her heart for animals. She nurtured every stray animal her children brought home.

Kay will be most remembered for her kindness and unconditional love. She was a good listener and always saw the best in people. She was known for going out of her way to help others without ever expecting anything in return.







She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert Theisen, brother Stephen Babcock, brother and sister-in-law Nick and Carol Babcock, brother David Babcock, grandson Randall Dean Theisen, and daughter-in-law Jane Theisen.

Survivors:

Son: Randy (Dawn) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Son: David Theisen of Adams

Daughter: Nicolette Theisen of Adams

Son: Paul Theisen (Vicki Marcucci) of Wisconsin Dells

Daughter: Dana (Charlie) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells

Son: Neil (Kandy) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Grandchildren: Tyler (Crystal) Theisen, Matt Theisen (Amanda Wells), Nickolas Theisen, Brad (Alisha) Theisen, Adam Theisen, Trisha (Matt) Leaf, Ryan Franz, Sara (Josh) Baysinger, Tim (Heather) Baumel, Steve Baumel (Stephanie Bialcik), Lacey Theisen, John (Jessica) Rybaski, Josh Rybaski, Elizabeth (James) Priniski, Ryan Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Sarah Robertson, and Jenah (Bobby) Yacko.

Sisters: Jean (Doug) Hammond of Adams, Wisconsin; Sue (Ken) Bitsky of Friendship, Wisconsin; Nancy Babcock of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin.

Sister-in-law: Elaine Babcock

She is further survived by many great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and close friends will be held at the Springville Town Hall, 3143 State Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Interment will be held at the Town Line Cemetery immediately after the service. A luncheon will follow at the Springville Town Hall.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care for their support and compassion.

Memorial contributions will be donated to the Adams-Friendship Educational Foundation and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.