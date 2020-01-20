Herbert Matthew Theisen, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Family graveside services will be held at the Townline Cemetery on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Springville Town Hall.

Herb was born July 7, 1935, in Sussex, Wisconsin, to Mathias and Anna (Eisenschenk) Theisen. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1953 and joined the service in February of 1955. When he returned home, he went to work at his father’s lumberyard. He married Kay Babcock on September 27, 1958, in Adams, Wisconsin.

Throughout his life, Herb dedicated himself to serving his community. In addition to owning and operating Theisen’s Lumber with his family, he built The Corner Pump in 1987. He was a charter member of the Point Bluff Sportsmen’s Club, a member of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for 41 years, a board member of the M&I Bank system, chairmen of the Board of the Adams County Housing Authority, and an Emergency Fire Warden for 30 years.

When he wasn’t working, Herb could often be found hunting, gardening, fishing, trapping, or cutting wood. He passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, all of whom brought him the greatest pride and joy in life. He will be remembered most as a man who loved his family and his wife of 61 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Al Theisen, grandson, Randall Dean Theisen, and daughter-in-law, Jane Theisen.

Survivors:

Wife: Kay Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Son: Randy (Dawn) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Son: David Theisen of Adams

Daughter: Nicolette Theisen of Adams

Son: Paul Theisen (Vicki Marcucci) of Wisconsin Dells

Daughter: Dana (Charlie) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells

Son: Neil (Kandy) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Grandchildren: Tyler (Crystal) Theisen, Matt Theisen (Amanda Wells), Nickolas Theisen, Brad (Alisha) Theisen,

Adam Theisen, Trisha (Matt) Leaf, Ryan Franz, Sara (Josh) Baysinger, Tim (Heather) Baumel, Steve Baumel (Stephanie Bialcik), Lacey Theisen, John (Jessica) Rybaski, Josh Rybaski, Elizabeth (James) Priniski, Ryan Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Sarah Robertson, and Jenah (Bobby) Yacko

Brothers: Mark Theisen of Montello, Wisconsin; Carroll (Nancy) Theisen of Wisconsin Rapids, and Romie (Shirley) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells.

He is further survived by many great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.

Memorial contributions will be donated to the A-F Educational Foundation/Fine Arts Center, the A-F Scholarship Fund and the Salvation Army. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.