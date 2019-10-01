Thede, Jo Ann Age 76 of Hustler
Jo Ann Thede, age 76 of Hustler, passed away December 20, 2020 at Gunderson Health
System, LaCrosse after a short battle with heart failure and cancer.
She was born in Boone Iowa on August 6, 1944 to John and Mary (Kistler) Thede. After high
school graduation, she attended Boone Junior College and State College of Iowa. In 1968, she
started her teaching career at New Lisbon Middle School making a difference in many students
lives as she taught Social Studies and Civics. She retired in 2001 after 33 years of teaching.
Her love of education was carried through as she took on the role of girl scout leader and
CCD teacher. Jo Ann was a former member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club and Peppy Pals
Homemakers of Hustler.
After she retired, Jo Ann became very active as a volunteer for the New Lisbon Food Pantry
and served as a long-time secretary for the Juneau County Retired Educators.
She is survived by her brother John (Cherie) of Robins, Iowa and their children Harrison
Thede of Texas and Allison (Jeremy) Everman of Iowa, a sister Roberta Silber of
Fredericksburg, Virginia and her sons Ben (Kelly) Silber of Texas (children: Jackson and
Natalie) and Joe (Deb) Silber of Virginia (children: Eric and Owen), a brother-in-law Denny
(Janice) Reynoldson of Iowa Falls, Iowa and his sons Allan (Sue) Reynoldson of Australia and
Andy (Cindy) Reynoldson of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Mary
Lee Reynoldson, and a brother-in-law Mike Silber. She is further survived by longtime friends
Mike and Darcey Benz and family.
At Jo Ann’s request a Funeral Mass will be held on Monday December 28, 2020 at 11:00a.m.
at St. Michaels Catholic Church (18316 County Road N) Tomah, WI. Relatives and friends may
call at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Robert Letona will preside
Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with
services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the New Lisbon Food Pantry.
