Jo Ann Thede, age 76 of Hustler, passed away December 20, 2020 at Gunderson Health

System, LaCrosse after a short battle with heart failure and cancer.

She was born in Boone Iowa on August 6, 1944 to John and Mary (Kistler) Thede. After high

school graduation, she attended Boone Junior College and State College of Iowa. In 1968, she

started her teaching career at New Lisbon Middle School making a difference in many students

lives as she taught Social Studies and Civics. She retired in 2001 after 33 years of teaching.

Her love of education was carried through as she took on the role of girl scout leader and

CCD teacher. Jo Ann was a former member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club and Peppy Pals

Homemakers of Hustler.

After she retired, Jo Ann became very active as a volunteer for the New Lisbon Food Pantry

and served as a long-time secretary for the Juneau County Retired Educators.

She is survived by her brother John (Cherie) of Robins, Iowa and their children Harrison

Thede of Texas and Allison (Jeremy) Everman of Iowa, a sister Roberta Silber of

Fredericksburg, Virginia and her sons Ben (Kelly) Silber of Texas (children: Jackson and

Natalie) and Joe (Deb) Silber of Virginia (children: Eric and Owen), a brother-in-law Denny

(Janice) Reynoldson of Iowa Falls, Iowa and his sons Allan (Sue) Reynoldson of Australia and

Andy (Cindy) Reynoldson of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Mary

Lee Reynoldson, and a brother-in-law Mike Silber. She is further survived by longtime friends

Mike and Darcey Benz and family.

At Jo Ann’s request a Funeral Mass will be held on Monday December 28, 2020 at 11:00a.m.

at St. Michaels Catholic Church (18316 County Road N) Tomah, WI. Relatives and friends may

call at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Robert Letona will preside

Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with

services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the New Lisbon Food Pantry.