Darren Douglas Herman Teske of Mauston, WI passed away just one day shy of his 60th birthday on September 22, 2023, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. For over three decades, he faced Multiple Sclerosis with a courage fortified by his faith in Christ.

Born on September 23, 1963, in Milwaukee, WI, Darren was the son of Delmer and Delvera (Kern) Teske. He graduated from Mauston Area High School in 1981 and went on to proudly serve as Crew Chief of the B-1 Bombers at Edwards Air Force Base in California. His military service was marked by exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment.

Though physically limited, Darren was never shy about telling his wife and children how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. His emotional openness was a lesson in strength for us all.

A fan of classic TV shows like Star Trek, M.A.S.H, and Hogan’s Heroes, Darren also found a certain joy when his children would accidentally mess with the computer settings at home, giving him yet another “opportunity” to reinstall the operating system.

A true Wisconsin sports fan. He also found joy in RC car racing, bowling leagues, and card games. He was recognized for his pioneering website design in 1997.

Above all else, he loved his wife Amy with fierce devotion.

Darren, a loving family man, is survived by his loving wife Amy (Aspell), their children, Adam (Kara) Teske and Kara (Tadd) Wormet, and his siblings, Diane (Mike) Kropiwka and Don Teske. He also leaves behind his father, Delmer, and his treasured grandchildren, Jack, Nick, and Addison, as well as Kassie (Will) Scheckel and Taylor (Torie Welch) Wormet, and great-grandchildren Shae and Caelyn Scheckel. Darren will be deeply missed by his close nephews and nieces, Darryl (Lohana), Michael, Makala, and Mariah. He was also a loving brother-in-law to Bob (Mauria) Aspell, Bill (Maggie) Aspell, Joan Wolf, Rich Aspell, and Mary Aspell. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delvera Teske, and his brother-in-laws, Don Jenerou and Jon Wolf. Darren’s memory will be forever cherished by numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A service honoring Darren’s life, complete with military honors, will be held on October 12 at the Mauston Methodist Church. Visitation starts at 10 am, with the formal service at 11 am. A luncheon will follow for fellowship and remembrance. Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Mauston Methodist Church.

Darren’s passing leaves a void, but his memory serves as a source of comfort and strength. May we all embrace life’s challenges with the same faith, courage, joy, and desire for life that Darren exemplified. We rejoice that he is now and forever healed.