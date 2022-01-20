Judy Kaye Tesch, age 80, of New Lisbon, WI, died on Wednesday, January 19,2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI.

Judy was bom on December 4,1941, in Litchfield, MN to Gene and Phyllis (Scott) Wicklund.

She was raised in Willmar, MN and graduated from Willmar High School in 1959. She then furthered her education at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN and Mankato State College in Mankato, MN.

Judy married Harris John Tesch on December 21,1963, in Willmar, MN.

The couple lived in Upper Michigan for three years, where Judy taught elementary school. They moved back to Minnesota for a year, and then moved to Wilton, WI for a year and then to New Lisbon where they have resided since 1969.

Judy was an active member of the Worldwide Church of God (now Grace Communion International) for many years. She was a substitute teacher and substitute teacher aide for New Lisbon Schools. Also she served as a Brownie leader and a Girl Scout organizer.

Judy’s interests included planting flower gardens, music, cats, reading, golfing and bowling. She showed God’s love for others and had a great sense of humor.

Judy is survived by her husband Harris John of New Lisbon, daughter Suzanne of New Lisbon, sisters Zona (Neil) Brang and Denise Wicklund both of Thief River Falls, MN, brothers Denton (Judy) Wicklund of Delano, MN, Kevin Wicklund of Thief River Falls, MN and Weston Wicklund of Bloomington, MN. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the Hare Funeral Home from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank Fairview Nursing Home and the Mile Bluff Dialysis Unit for their care for Judy over the past 12 years.