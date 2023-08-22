Colleen M. Tatzel, 75 of McFarland and formerly of Tomah passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the McFarland Villa.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com