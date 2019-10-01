Christine L. Tafel, age 94, of New Lisbon, WI died on Monday November 21, 2022, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston. Christine was the daughter of Stanley and Balbina (Wacha) Michalski and was born on April 11, 1928, in Chicago, Il. Christine attended the all-girls Resurrection School in Chicago, IL.

Christine was united in marriage to Robert F. Tafel on August 22, 1948, at St. Helen’s Parish in Chicago, Il. To this union 4 children were born, Barbara, Ramona, Robert J. and James.

Christine was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping children, also gardening, and volunteering at the animal shelter. Christine and her family have lived in Algonquin, IL and McHenry, IL, moving to the New Lisbon area in 1985.

She is survived by a son James of New Lisbon, her nieces, Jennifer Bowers of Waterloo, WI and Dominque Tafel of Muskego, WI, and by great nieces Corrin Bowers and Isolde Griffith, and great nephew Blaise Griffith, and a daughter in law Barbara Tafel of Necedah/Poland, and by her fur friend Kitty Kat Candy. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Tafel, her son Robert J. Tafel, and 2 daughters Ramona Tafel and Barbara Schulz.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Monday November 28, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (N6865 Evergreen Rd.) Mauston, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the church from 10:00a.m. until the 11:00a.m. time of service. Inurnment will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fox River Grove, IL at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com