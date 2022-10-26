Paul J. Tadda, age 88, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Chapel in Necedah. Burial will follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home in Necedah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.