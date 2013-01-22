Patricia Sybell, age 91 of Adams, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Liberty Village. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don.

Patricia and Don owned and together operated Hillview Tree Farm, a Christmas tree farm near Westfield. Patricia enjoyed history, nature, animals especially birds, country music, traveling, knitting, and quiet times.

Special thanks to Debbie Nelson and staff at Liberty Village and to Bonnie Kramer and staff at Tomah Hospice Touch.

Graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery near Westfield, WI will be held at a later.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.