Dorothy M. Switzky, 92 years young, died on February 1, 2021 at Unity Point Hospital in Madison, WI. She and husband John started their marriage trek with a weekend cottage on Castle Rock Lake, then moved to town of Friendship after retirement. They made many good friends in Friendship, WI for 58 of those years. She leaves behind a daughter, Marcia Corcoran, Adams, WI, a son, John (Barb) Switzky, Token Creek, WI. 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a brother Howard Busch, Edgerton, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John E. Switzky, her parents Fredrick and Thea Busch, 4 brothers, 5 sisters. Services will be pending ending of pandemic. If interested, her most passionate charity is the Wisconsin Council for the Blind.

