Switzky, Dorothy M. Age 92 of Friendship
Dorothy M. Switzky, 92 years young, died on February 1, 2021 at Unity Point Hospital in Madison, WI. She and husband John started their marriage trek with a weekend cottage on Castle Rock Lake, then moved to town of Friendship after retirement. They made many good friends in Friendship, WI for 58 of those years. She leaves behind a daughter, Marcia Corcoran, Adams, WI, a son, John (Barb) Switzky, Token Creek, WI. 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a brother Howard Busch, Edgerton, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John E. Switzky, her parents Fredrick and Thea Busch, 4 brothers, 5 sisters. Services will be pending ending of pandemic. If interested, her most passionate charity is the Wisconsin Council for the Blind.
