Dorothy A. Swanson, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. The service will be officiated by Pastor Sam Downey, and interment will take place at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on October 10, 1941, in Adams, Wisconsin, to the late Victor and Ruth (Reichhoff) Sipla. She attended various country schools before graduating from Adams-Friendship High School in 1959. On August 8, 1959, Dorothy married the love of her life, Larry J. Swanson, in Adams, Wisconsin. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage before Larry’s passing in May 2019. Dorothy was immensely proud of her accreditation in medical records and dedicated her career to working in state and federal facilities across

Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, following Larry’s career.

Outside of her professional life, Dorothy had a deep love for literature, particularly historical books, and thoroughly enjoyed delving into genealogy. As a skilled master seamstress, she took great pleasure in creating beautiful garments. Dorothy’s green thumb was evident in her meticulously cared-for garden, and well into her 70s, she could name all 80 Latin species of flowers surrounding her home. She was also an active member of the Eastern Star.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry, and her parents, Victor and Ruth Sipla.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Imler of Wisconsin Rapids, and her son, Kyle (Emily Nolan) of South Carolina. She will be forever cherished in the hearts of her grandchildren, Erica and Alexa Swanson, Bryan and Joshua Gulrud, and Megan Tetzloff, as well as her great-granddaughter, Maia Tetzloff. Dorothy also leaves behind her half-siblings, a beloved stepsister, and numerous other extended family members.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family during this difficult time. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.

Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hilltop Assisted Living and Promedica Hospice for the exceptional that they provided.

In honor of Dorothy’s life, her memory will forever be treasured by those who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her passion for learning, her creative talents, and her nurturing spirit.