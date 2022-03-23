James J. Sullivan, age 69 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

He was born on October 1, 1952, the son of Julie (Hernandez) and John Sullivan of California.

Jim was united in marriage to Debbie Jo Visgar on December 16, 1982 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jim served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and following his honorable discharge Jim and Debbie opened up Sully’s Appliance in Wonewoc.

His hobbies were going to NASCAR, watching the Packers and listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie on February 21, 2018; by his father, John Sullivan and his step dad, Ted Murawski.

Jim is survived by Mary Jo McCool, who was like a daughter to him; his daughter, Angie (Justin) Martin; his mother, Julie Murawski; his brother, Jack (Kayla) Sullivan; sister-in-law, Darlene (Don) French; sister-in-law, Diane Cundari; brother-in-law, Leo (Judy) Visgar; nephews, Jamie (Tracy) French and Dakota French; nieces, Tammy and Chasity French and many more nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com