Delores A. Strozewski, age 77 of Black River Falls, WI passed away on December 28, 2020 due to complications of her long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Delores also known as Dorie or Dee was born May 24, 1943 in Indianola, Iowa. She was one of 16 children born to Howard and Faye (Slater) Sparks. Dorie was a caring mother, wife and homemaker to 6 children. She was a daycare provider, co-owner of Capaul’s Floor Covering, worked at Fort McCoy, Hardees, Tee Pee Supper Club and Humbird Cheese in Tomah. She also performed commercial cleaning alongside her husband in Las Vegas and Texas. She obtained her GED in 1985 and received her Cosmetology Degree from the Iowa School of Beauty.

Dorie had 4 children, Christine, Allen, Connie and Randy. She was united in marriage on February 15, 1984 to Tunney Strozewski in N. Fort Myers, Florida. This was a special day as it was also her parents wedding anniversary. They lived in Florida, Nevada, Texas and Iowa. Together they enjoyed searching for a good rummage sale, flea market or auction and to find a “great deal”. Also traveling in their RV, attending Iowa Hawkeye games and visiting casinos. Dorie was an immaculate housekeeper, loved collecting dolls and Christmas decorations. She was notorious for her holiday baking, sugar cookies being her family’s favorite! One never knew what was hiding in those numerous tins but it was all delicious.

She is survived by her devoted husband Tunney, her children Chris Capaul (Tonya), Allen (Linda) Capaul and Connie (Paul) Capaul -Lund, Chad Strozewski and Kym (Pat) Rosner. Grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Gibbs, Nyssa Capaul, Meghan (Trevor) Cass, Kassia Capaul and Justin (Renee) Dade. Brooke (Hunter) Kretsche, Grant Rosner, Derek Strozewski and Dylan Strozewski. Great grandsons Demetrious Capaul and Logan Gibbs. Sisters: Dinah Sparks (Gregg Kudela) and Donna Sparks and Brothers: Robert (Arlene) Sparks, Ray (Annette) Sparks, Phillip (Linda) Sparks, Jack (Becky Holmes) Sparks and Richard (Vicky) Sparks, Brothers and sister in laws Charles (Marianne) Strozewski, Greg Strozewski and Desra(Robert) Huss. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relative and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son Randy, her parents, in laws Claude and Lorraine Strozewski,sister and brother in law Shirley and Darrel McIntosh, brothers William, Leroy, Donald, Glen, Charles, Raymond and Terry Sparks.

Visitation will be Friday January 15th from 4-600 p.m. at Torkelson Funeral Home, Tomah, WI. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday January 16th from 4-600 p.m. at Skyline Golf Course, Black River Falls.

Memorials can be given to Interfaith Care Givers PO Box 354 Black River Falls WI or a Breast cancer organization in memory of Delores.

Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.