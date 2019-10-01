Sally A. Strom, age 81, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at her home.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in

Adams. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Interment will follow at the Monroe Center Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Sally was born August 28, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to Gustave and Signe (Larson) Strom both Swedish immigrants. She graduated from High School in Oakland, California, and attended Stanford University in their Architectural Engineering program.

Sally married Harry J. Hays in 1960. In 1961, they moved from California to Wisconsin. They had four children Sarah, Kathleen, Ronald, and Jason. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Sally enjoyed being outside gardening her flowers, farming, and staying active in her church. She was a very loving, caring, and Godly woman with a strong faith. Sally was an active member and past regional president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She loved being a homemaker and received her 50-year homemaker recognition of service award.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Gustave & Signe and her significant other of over 20 years Ivan.

Survivors include her children, Sarah (Perry Winder) Virnig; Kathleen (Fredrick) Brechlin; Ronald (Terry) Hays, Jason Hays; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Virnig, Kristina (Roger) Curtis, Amber Rose Virnig, Ashley Brechlin, Anthony Hays, Chelsea (Phil) Vandever & Clifford (Kelly) Hays; great-grandchildren, Zaylie, Rysaaic, Jaylana, Matthew Jr., Gabriel, Cole, Garret, Zakaria, Isaiah, Adessa, Kacie & Olivia; and her brother James A. Strom.

