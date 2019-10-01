Mary A Strack 81 of Mauston passed away Monday November 20,2023 peacefully at UW Madison from aggressive cancer. By her side was her son Bill, granddaughter Summer, many close family members and friends.

Mary was born on January 14,1942 to Henry and Blanch Janecek. She was raised in Mauston, went to St. Patrick Catholic School in Mauston. She then went to cosmetology school and then became employed at Mary Ellen’s Beauty Shop for about 50 years. She married Donald W Strack on August 27, 1966. They had a son William H Strack in 1967.

Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church , Red Hat Club, charity member of the Jack Pine Travelers Camping Club and a long time member of the Castle Rock River Runners Snowmobile Club.

Mary enjoyed cutting hair, snowmobiling, boating, motorcycling, and camping with her friends. She loved feeding and watering her birds and squirrels. She loved her many cats as they brought her companionship and joy.

Survivors include her loving son Bill of Mauston, granddaughter Summer (Luke) Jacobson of Mauston, great granddaughter Maeve Jacobson of Mauston, sister-in-law Sharon Fazatte of New Lisbon, and many friends that are just like family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 1, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston