Lily F. Stout, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical

Center in Weston, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in

Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.

Lily was born December 18, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Hildegard (Falkenberg) Jones.

She married Kenneth C. Stout Jr. on May 16, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois.

Lily adored her grandchildren and enjoyed laughter, music, and spending time with her family & friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward & Hildegard, husband: Kenneth Jr., and son: Chance.

Survivors include her daughter: Tiffiny; grandchildren: Kenny (Dawn), Tony, Chloe (Cole), Chase, Natalie & Venessa; great-grandchildren: Melody, Olivia & Little Chance; sister: Joyce; daughter-in-law: Lisa, and nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.