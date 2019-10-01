Bonnie L. Stillson-Mullikin, age 54 of Mauston Wisconsin passed away on December 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Bonnie was born on Halloween, 1969 in Massillon, Ohio to Ronald and Betty Ann (Hoover) Henline. Bonnie always claimed that her birthdate was no coincidence, as she spent her life surprising and delighting everyone around her with her caring and selfless nature.



Bonnie’s family relocated to Mauston, Wisconsin in 1978 where she graduated from Mauston High School, class of 88. Bonnie’s first marriage ended in divorce, out of that marriage she was blessed with two loving daughters, Hannah and Tiffani. Bonnie later remarried the love of her life, her late husband Steven J. Mullikin. Those who knew Bonnie were touched by her thoughtfulness and nurturing nature. Her passion for helping others led her to a fulfilling career. She worked for Tomah Memorial Hospice for 10+ years before becoming a valued full time coordinator for the Juneau County Energy Assistance program. She also served as a part time MedTech at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon Wisconsin. Her work not only reflected her commitment to her community but also her innate ability to provide comfort and support to those in need.



At the heart of Bonnie’s world was her family. She is survived by her loving daughters, Hannah (Adam) Tovsen and Tiffani Stillson (Cyle Downing) who will forever cherish her memory and the love she so freely gave. She was a proud grandmother to Addison, Avery, Kayden, and Oklynd, whose lives were brightened by her unwavering support and the joy she found in their every achievement. Her sisters, Rhonda (Bradly) Levenhagen and Jennifer (Brian) Kaiser, Her half brother John Banks and half sister Jennie Banks, will remember her as a guiding light and a source of joy within the family. Many nieces and nephews and friends also survive her. Bonnie is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Steven, brother Johnny, nephew Zachary.



Bonnie’s interests extended outside of her professional life, she was creative in every aspect. Her home was a sanctuary of warmth, where the smell of freshly baked goods often filled the air, she was an avid cook and baker, taking delight in preparing meals for her family and friends. Bonnie also found solace in the quiet concentration of puzzles, a hobby that reflected her patient and methodical approach to life’s challenges. Beyond her home; she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren, imparting wisdom and creating memories that will be cherished for generations. Her love for her family was paralleled only by the love she had for her grandchildren. Bonnie’s happiest moments were spent in their company, whether it was a quiet afternoon or an energetic day. She nurtured their dreams and was their steadfast cheerleader in all their endeavors.



Bonnie’s life was a testament to selflessness and love. She was the epitome of thoughtfulness, always putting others before herself. Her gentle smile, her generous heart, and the countless ways she showed her love will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on in the smiles of her grandchildren, the stories shared at family gatherings, and the countless lives she touched with her gentle spirit. Bonnie will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Bonnie’s story is a beautiful reminder that the essence of life is not found in grandiose gestures but in the simple, everyday acts of love and kindness.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 12:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Youth pastor Dave Kordell presiding. Burial will be in the Mauston Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com