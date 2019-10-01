Jeffrey C. Stevens, age 60, of Redgranite, passed away on February 22, 2023. He was born on February 2, 1963, in Friendship, WI, the son of Charles and Gloria (Thrasher) Stevens.

Jeff attended Grand Marsh Grade School, Lincoln Grade School and Adams-Friendship High School.

Jeff had a passion for fixing up classic muscle cars. The profits from that passion fueled the cross country road trips he took his family on every summer. Jeff also had a gift for gab, especially around the topics of classic TV shows, old movies/westerns, cooking, music or cars.

Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Valerie Stevens and Nicole (Erin) Stevens, his mother Gloria, his sister Dianne (Bill Baumhardt) Baumann and brothers Joshua (Michelle) Stevens and Jerrold (Jessica) Stevens. He is also survived by his aunt Charlotte (Ron) Gauthier, uncle Bill (Dave Binder) Stevens, nieces and nephew: Danielle (Cory) Abraham and Deanna (Steven, Jr.) Bayer, Arthur, Alexandria, and Josephine Stevens, Jensina and Janna Stevens; and four great nieces and nephews, Natalie and Wyatt Abraham, and Kaylee and Logan Bayer and many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his dad, his grandparents, uncles Norman (Susan) Thrasher, Larry, Edwin (Gladys), and Richard Stevens.

To quote one of his favorite movies, It’s a Wonderful Life: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

And a lyric from one of his favorite bands, The Beatles: “And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me. Shine until tomorrow, let it be.”

May Jeff now be at peace.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date.

